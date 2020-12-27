Police officers detained a man who blew up firecrackers at the Puppet Theater. S.V. Obraztsov on Sadovo-Samotechnaya street in Moscow. This is reported on December 27 REN TV…

As it turned out, the unemployed 23-year-old Arayik Mkrtchyan blew up the firecrackers; he was detained several hours after the incident. A protocol on hooliganism was drawn up against the young man.

The incident happened the day before. According to the TV channel, a theater security guard noticed a suspicious man who was trying to enter the parking lot, and made a remark to him, after which the young man left.

After some time, an employee of the PSC heard several claps and called the police. The law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found that the attacker had detonated the firecrackers.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.