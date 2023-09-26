The police have ruled out the Balkans cartel’s main cocaine entry route into Spain. After seven inspections in the port of Valencia, more than 1,700 kilos of cocaine hidden in maritime containers from Ecuador have been seized. In a joint operation by Customs Surveillance officials from the Tax Agency and the National Police, it was detected how the organization created holes in the floor beams of containers where the drugs were hidden between boxes of fruit. Although the police considered this network dismantled two years ago, the investigation has revealed that it maintained a functioning infrastructure,

During the operation, an Albanian member of the cartel, with military training and extensive operational knowledge, who was going to supervise the transaction, was also arrested. During the investigation, the different modus operandi that the Balkans cartel used to hide drugs. The investigation began when the agents learned that the criminal network could be importing maritime containers with fruits from Ecuador on a weekly basis, which would hide significant quantities of drugs.

Great technical capacity

The agents detected that the criminal organization hid the drugs in various ways, making use of holes in the refrigeration of the containers, designing false floors on them or beams with cavities inside to house the narcotic substance.

In a first phase of the operation, which had the collaboration of the Civil Guard, the investigators detected the companies that could be used by the Balkan cartel, and it was verified how they had begun to use the maritime containers that entered Spain illegally. regularly, importing several dozen containers from a fruit exporting company in Ecuador, destined for Valencia. Last June, this criminal network tried to introduce a significant amount of cocaine that was hidden in the refrigeration compartments, seizing a total of 45 kilos of cocaine and arresting the member of the criminal organization at the time. In addition, three mobile phones and various materials were seized to extract the drugs from the containers.

In the second phase of the operation, continuing with the investigations, various inspections were carried out on containers that had arrived at the port of Valencia, again finding two containers that hid 44 and 46 kilos of cocaine each. In addition, a third container with a sophisticated structure was located, which hid 200 kilos of cocaine in its false floor. Subsequently, in the third phase, it was detected how the criminal organization was trying to introduce the drugs into the floor beams of a container, where a total of 550 kilos of narcotic substance were seized. Finally, in July, coinciding with the fourth phase of the operation, the arrival of two new containers that were hidden in the floor of the structure was discovered, with 831 kilos of cocaine being seized between the two.

In September 2021, the National Police, in collaboration with the police authorities of Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia and under the coordination of Europol (police agency of the European Union), dismantled this network, the largest in Europe according to researchers.