Around 10:30 this Tuesday, two police officers sat in front of the National Court that is prosecuting, among others, the former Valencian president Francisco Camps, of the PP, for his alleged involvement in the Gürtel case. Both have come for the fourth day to testify at the oral hearing, although this session was already predicted to be busier. After answering questions about the accusations and some defenses in previous days, the former popular president’s lawyer was now waiting for them. The lawyer has heard how the officials pointed out Camps as the entry point for the corrupt network in the Generalitat Valenciana and, as soon as he took the floor, he launched an attack to try to overthrow the police officers’ conclusions, questioning the quality of their reports and their professionalism.

The tension has been palpable throughout the interrogation. As soon as he began, annoyed by the first responses of the agents—led by Inspector Manuel Morocho, the main investigator of the Gürtel case—, Camps’ lawyer, Pablo Delgado, has demanded “concretion”, which has caused the president of the court, José Antonio Mora, to warn him that he is the one directing the trial.

Later, the magistrate had to declare “inadmissible” an intervention by the lawyer, who reproached the police for allegedly “knowingly” “dereliction” of their duties in order not to incorporate into the case evidence that, according to the defense thesis, could exonerate the accused. “We can’t admit her! “That statement is not correct,” the judge bluntly stated.

Despite the attacks from Camps’ lawyer, Morocho has defended the conclusions he presented in previous sessions, when he explained how Gürtel landed in the Valencian Community and how the then Valencian president supposedly facilitated it. The agent once again stressed this Tuesday that Camps maintained an “intense and familiar relationship” with Álvaro Pérez, alias The Mustache, the plot’s trusted man in the region. And that the leaders of the corrupt network, Francisco Correa and Pablo Crespo, clearly said that Pérez “worked for the president.”

Among other evidence, the agents have the telephone conversations intercepted by the members of the plot between the end of 2008 and the beginning of 2009, in which they talk about “appointments to meet to eat at Camps’ home” or “visits to the establishment where “His wife works.” The former president’s lawyer has questioned the veracity of the content of those talks: “They are always references from third parties,” he has alleged. But Morocho then responded: “Everything that is said has a ring of reality because other intervened documents have consolidated what was said there. The conversations are credible.” The National Police also intercepted a call between Camps and El Bigotes where the former described his interlocutor as a “soul friend” and asked for “loyalty” for “life.”

Along these lines, the chief inspector already stressed on Monday that Correa and Crespo were “aware” of the importance of the relationship that El Bigotes had woven with Camps, and this was expressed in their telephone communications: “They knew that Álvaro Pérez was the rock angular. He is the direct interlocutor with the president for the execution of the campaigns [electorales del PP valenciano], to obtain contracts and to carry them out. There was a mutual trust [entre El Bigotes y el jefe del Ejecutivo]”. “Álvaro Pérez was going to the top,” Morocho added this Tuesday.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests two and a half years in prison for Camps, who sits on the bench along with 25 other people (among them, three former councilors of their governments and a dozen technicians from the regional Administration). According to the calendar of the National Court, the trial will continue on Wednesday with the statement of an expert from the IGAE (General Intervention of the State Administration), who prepared economic reports on the plot. It is also planned that Jesús Emilio Torrejón Puchol, former director general of the General Attorney’s Office of the Generalitat, will be questioned, who sent a letter to the court this September ensuring that the Camps Government used him in 2010 to prepare a report that exonerated the Administration popular.