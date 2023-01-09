Alberto Luceño, in May 2022, after revealing the alleged scam against the Madrid City Council. Jose Ruiz (Europa Press)

A new front is opening up for Alberto Luceño, the commission agent investigated for allegedly defrauding the Madrid City Council with the sale of defective medical supplies at the worst of the pandemic, together with his partner Luis Medina. The National Police has communicated that the CNI (National Intelligence Center) documents seized from Luceño are “entirely false.” The agents reached this conclusion after analyzing in detail the “CNI professional identity card” and the “plate” that was found at the businessman’s house during a search, according to a report sent to the Investigating Court 47 of the capital, which keeps the two suspects indicted.

This report, prepared by the Scientific Police and to which EL PAÍS had access, inflicted a severe blow on Medina’s partner. While Luceño tries to present himself as an experienced “agent” in the export of products, evidence against him accumulates in the indictment. In fact, the investigators have also suspected that the commission agent, or another Spanish-speaking person, is behind the emails sent to the court on behalf of the Asian businessman San Chin Choon to support the version of the two defendants. “[Esos emails] They present several grammatical errors that show that they have been written by someone who, not only does not speak English correctly, but also has Spanish as their mother tongue,” the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor stated in a letter.

It was this possibility that precisely caused Judge Adolfo Carretero to authorize the search of the address and company (Takamaka Invest SL) of Luceño. An order that was executed on September 22, when the Police broke into his house. During said operation, the agents took three cardboard boxes full of computer effects, in addition to two plastic bags with documentation “in paper format”, according to the records that the security forces drew up. But they also found material that they did not expect: the CNI documents, as well as “six sheets with printouts of images” from the “CNI, DSN (Department of National Security), Ministry of Defense and National Police Corps.”

Image of the CNI identification document seized on Luceño in the registry, according to the police report sent to the court.

After analyzing the documents, the agents found out that Luceño appeared on the CNI identity card as a “security adviser.” They have also concluded that this card and plate are false. “A series of irregularities have been detected” in them, although they present “similarity to the authentic ones” to pass them off as real, according to the Police.

Among other aspects, the researchers point out that the card does not include a chip that this type of official identification carries, and “instead it has the legend ‘security advisor’.” In addition, “the hologram has been simulated by printing and does not meet the technical requirements of optically variable devices”, the report adds: “On the back, a coded image appears simulated in the lower left corner with the legend ‘ Kingdom of Spain’, which should only be visible with a decoder lens and not with the naked eye”.

On the plate, the Scientific Police explains that, “although in a first verification it presents similarities with the authentic ones (metallic material, gold color, CNI shield…)”, upon carrying out a detailed examination, “a series of discrepancies were found related to its morphological and aesthetic characteristics, such as the size, shape and arrangement of the golden rays that overlap in the center, the Royal Crown and the color of the legend of the CNI shield”. Likewise, it lacks an alphanumeric code that this type of identification includes on the back.

The judge keeps Medina and Luceño indicted for crimes of aggravated fraud, money laundering and document falsification – the former, in addition, attributes the uprising of assets. The Prosecutor’s Office denounced that the two businessmen pocketed almost six million euros by deceiving the City Council with three operations to purchase masks, gloves and tests in the first phase of the pandemic. “These three contracts, in which Luceño and Medina intervened, constitute a criminalized legal transaction,” the instructor stressed in a resolution: “Luceño, in total collusion with Medina, deceitfully and for profit hid from the City Council that the price of the masks had risen by 60%, that of gloves by 81% and that of tests by 71%, as a result of the commissions that they had agreed upon”.