Puglia, the police blocks the procession. Near brawl between the commander and the priest

The procession “blocked” by the commander of the Local police, the priest asks for clarification and controversy breaks out. It happened, according to the reconstructions in Collepasso, in Salento: the solemn procession with the statues of the saints and the Madonna would have been temporarily stopped to let a waiting truck pass. This sparked the indignation of the faithful and a heated argument between the parish priest, Don Antonio Tondi and the commander Maria Grazia Esposito.

While in many Municipalities it was the day of “silence” and waiting for the Resurrection, in Collepasso, the preparation for the Easter ended only in the late morning of Holy Saturday, at the end of the procession of the “Sorry”. A rite, like the others that characterize the Lenten period and above all Holy Week, deeply felt among all the faithful and although it is a procession that begins at the very first light of the morning, also very attended. The simulacrum of the Saints and the Madonna is carried on the shoulders in this evocative procession which is duly authorized by a special ordinance.

Around 7 in the morning, while the procession was walking along via Roma, the Commander Esposito would have thought it appropriate to stop the procession, to have the “open” the crowd of faithful, put the statues of the Saints and the Madonna on the sides of the road, and then let a truck pass. The parish priest, initially amazed by this request, would have opposed it, but a heated discussion would soon arise between the two, which was witnessed by the many faithful who animated this rite.

In order not to create further turmoil and disorder, the parish priest stood aside as well as all the faithful, to allow the driver of the vehicle to travel via Roma. What happened, however, did not go unnoticed at all: in fact, many people complained about this “block” of the procession because, according to them, it was not considered appropriate, given that there was not even an emergency situation that could justify it. Some Collepassesi made reports at the police station.

