Law enforcement agencies are checking after the disappearance of the husband of actress Irina Lachina after the New Year celebrations in Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, REN TV.

According to the channel, Oleg Budrin left home on the evening of January 1 to spend the night with his sister. Until now, nothing is known about his whereabouts.

Presumably, Budrin left the house on Presnensky Val on the evening of January 1 and took a taxi to his relative. Arriving at his sister’s house on Garibaldi Street, Budrin decided to return to his home at the computer.

According to Lachina, she personally gave her husband a computer on the doorstep of the apartment, after which Budrin immediately left.

Already on January 2, it became clear that Budrin did not reach his sister, he did not pick up the phone. He nevertheless answered one of the calls and said that he was in a hotel for builders, but did not know what address. After that, Budrin did not get in touch anymore.

Lachina told police that her husband had never left home before. Moreover, the artist has not been seen using drugs or alcohol. He was not registered at the neuropsychiatric dispensary.

Actress Lachina has played dozens of movie roles. She starred in such films as “The Crew”, “Legend No. 17”, the series “Voronins”. Her husband Oleg Budrin serves at the Taganka Theater.

