We are becoming a dystopian society. The shock proposal of the San Francisco police

Reality surpasses fantasy. Kill, carry out warrants, arrest, intervene in accidents, in urgent circumstances, evaluating suspicious devices. Here are the functions that the robots that will support the police on duty will have. It is not a dystopian film but the reality of a proposal made in these hours to local legislators by the San Francisco Police Department, to use already operational robots as “lethal force”. There is no real national police in the United States, as we understand it in Europe, but several distinct police forces, depending on the territorial level (federal, state, county or city) or the thematic area of ​​intervention.

In a document brought to the attention of the San Francisco political authorities, who will have to decide what to do this week, it is explained how the department proposes to use its robots already in force17 in total (although 12 are not operational).

In a society where, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, men will be able to replace parts of the body and functions with technological prostheses and artificial synapses, stuff that cell phones and PCs will soon make people laugh at, we will also have a RoboCop-style police, the 80s film blockbuster directed by Paul Verhoeven?

In the film, in a Detroit prey to delinquency and degradation, a very powerful multinational company entered into a contract with the city administration to run the police department. Our society seems increasingly prey to pollution, disasters, corruption and the chronic lack of ways out.

In the film, the man-robot policeman, between directives and binding protocols, will carry out his first actions alone against the criminals of the city which will soon prove to be decisive; a reality that is too human compared to the one that could present itself today.

The San Francisco department would also like to use robots to detonate bombs. And so far so good. But the new Remotec model robots have an optional weapon system for loading rifle shells, and in a modified version machine guns and grenade launchers. Where will usage stop?

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) proposal would allow these robots to kill people “when the risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force options available to the SFPD.”

According to the USA news site The Vergealways well informed on these topics, the original version of the The police department’s proposed draft did not mention lethal force until a city supervisory board member added that “robots shall not be used as a use of force against any person.” At that point, according to the news Mission Localthe department allegedly deleted the sentence by rephrasing a justifying statement deadly strength in the face of imminent danger and a lack of other options. A version of the document has been approved by the Supervisory Board’s rules committee. Now we await the decision of the local political bodies which should arrive this week.

Other US police forces have used robots as a lethal force in the past. In 2016, the Police Department of Dallas used an explosive device linked to a robot to kill a suspect believed to be a sniper. The suspect allegedly killed five officers. At the time, experts said it was the first time law enforcement agencies had used a robot as a lethal force.

Oakland, Calif., also recently considered using armed robots, however last month local politicians they decided not to go this route. But it seems like a matter of time.

In the USA, the San Francisco news was relaunched by Fox to the New York Post, from the west coast to the east. Civil rights groups have raised their voices. “We are living in a dystopian future, where we are debating whether the police can use robots to execute citizens without a trial, jury or judge,” said attorney Tifanei Moyer, a senior counsel at the Advocates’ Rights Committee. San Francisco Bay Area civilians.

Moyer added, “No legal professional or ordinary resident should continue to talk about such a thing as if it were normal.”

But everything appears ordinary. Are we becoming a dystopian society, worse than the one portrayed in the films Robocop, Minority Report and Humandroid?

