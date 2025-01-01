The National Police have arrested two men suspected of stabbing a driver after crossing the M-40 during the early hours of New Year’s Eve, as police sources have informed Europa Press. The injured man received several cuts on the body, although the Samur-Civil Protection troops have indicated that they were not deep. The man was transferred to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, where he remains under observation.

One of the first crimes of the year in the Community of Madrid. Around 2:30 on January 1, a vehicle crossed another on the M-40 forcing the driver to stop at kilometer 16 of the road, at Puente de Vallecas. After that, the two members of the first vehicle got out of the car to inflict several stab wounds throughout the body of the injured man, a man between 40 and 45 years old.

After these events, the aggressors left the scene, where Samur-Civil Protection personnel went to provide first aid. The injured man had a possible arm fracture and numerous shallow cuts. After the first evaluation, he was transferred as potentially serious to the Gregorio Marañón hospital.

Hours later, the Police arrested two men as the alleged perpetrators of the events. Until now, The relationship between the aggressors and the victim is unknown, as well as the reasons that motivated the events.