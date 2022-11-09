Police have arrested an activist on Wednesday who threw several eggs at Charles III and Queen Camilla, during their visit to the medieval gate of Micklegate Bar, in the city of York. The monarchs visited the area to inaugurate a statue in homage to the late Elizabeth II. The video images captured by the mobile phones of some of the citizens present and local television crews show how at least three eggs fly over the heads of Carlos and Camila, without reaching them. The king stares at the ground in surprise before noticing several broken shells at his feet.

The detainee has been identified as Patrick Thelwell, 23, a member of the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion, which has starred in highly publicized events in London and other cities around the world in recent years. He was also a candidate in the 2019 Hull Road Ward municipal elections for the Green Party.

In a few seconds, at least two escort agents of the monarch and four local policemen have immobilized the activist, who has been heard shouting “this country was built with the blood of slaves”, in reference to the colonial past of the British Empire, a matter increasingly present and discussed in the UK public debate. Dozens of citizens had come to see the kings, and remained behind metal fences during the visit. Boos began to be heard against the perpetrator of the incident, and some of them began to sing the official anthem, God save the king.

Carlos III, this Wednesday, in York, looks at the ground after an activist threw eggs at him. JAMES GLOSSOP (AFP)

Two agents carried the activist, who did not stop screaming and sticking out his tongue at the cameras, to a police van. Carlos and Camila have immediately resumed the official agenda, which included the reception of the royal couple by the Lord Mayor, the mayor of the town, David Carr.

The monarchy and the colonial past

Precisely, Carlos and Camila had visited twenty-four hours before, in Leeds, the exhibition The World Reimagined Globes (Earth Globes of a World Reimagined), curated by artist Fiona Compton, the daughter of the former prime minister of the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia. “[Carlos III] you are now ready to open up a lively conversation about Britain’s relationship with the slave trade. Future plans to hold an open and honest debate on how things can be repaired and for the United Kingdom to take steps in that direction, ”Compton had explained to the media, after his meeting with the monarch.

The first months as monarch of Carlos III have been, in general, a display of popularity and acceptance of the new king, without episodes of protests similar to the one experienced this Wednesday in York. It is true, however, that in the debate on that colonial past there are several historians who demand a little more participation and contrition from the British royal family. A year ago, while still crown prince, Charles visited Barbados, to participate in the proclamation of the country as a republic, after years under the remote monarchy of the Windsors. In his speech he recognized “the abominable atrocity of slavery” that “will stain our history forever.” Several of the Caribbean countries that were part of the British Empire have reopened the debate on historical reparations, and some members of the British royal family, such as Prince Andrew, or Princes William and Catherine, have been victims of boos and protests during their visits.

