The Police arrest a volunteer from a sports center linked to Opus Dei for alleged abuse of a minor

The National Police has arrested a volunteer from the Niara Sports and Cultural Club of Valladolid, linked to Opus Dei, who allegedly abused a minor and who, after testifying before the judge, has been released with charges.

The events occurred on November 14 when a monitor of this association witnessed inappropriate behavior towards a minor by a young volunteer, but of legal age, who occasionally collaborated with this club, as reported to EFE by the president of the Board of Directors, Mario Villa.

Specifically, this monitor witnessed from a window “strange” behavior in a vehicle located on a street adjacent to the headquarters of this association.

From that moment, the child protection plan that this club has was launched and the protocols were activated, informing the minor’s family and removing this volunteer from any type of activity and asking him to stop coming to the center.

Villa explains that although in the past he was a monitor, this year he was only an occasional volunteer and did not have any type of responsibility as a coach.

The investigations carried out lead us to consider that criminal acts could have occurred beyond the inappropriate behavior initially identified, which is why they make all this information known to the family who end up denouncing this young man.

Thus, on November 27, the complaint is filed, on the 28th the police arrest the alleged aggressor at his workplace and on the 29th he declares before the judge that he is released with charges.

In a letter sent to the families of this sports club, the Board of Directors shows its regret for what happened and assures that they will continue working to ensure that Niara is always a safe space for members and their families.