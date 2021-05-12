Agents of the National Police arrested last weekend a soccer player from the Region, belonging to the affiliate team of a club that plays in semi-professional categories, as a suspect of an alleged sexual assault on a minor under 16 years of age, as LA TRUTH has found in sources of all solvency.

These alleged events date from April 30, which is the day on which the alleged carnal acts occurred in the city of Murcia, apparently in an apartment where that girl and a friend had come after meeting several young people in a nightclub.

The day after the alleged sexual assault took place, the girl went to the offices of the National Police and filed a complaint against the twenty-year-old soccer player, who was arrested hours later and taken to the police station. On the advice of his lawyer, he availed himself of his right not to give a statement, after which he was made available to the Molina de Segura court on Monday.

The same sources confirmed that, once his court appearance concluded, the suspect was released on charges, although with the obligation to appear in judicial offices every fifteen days and a measure of removal of the young woman was also imposed on him. The judge acting on duty interpreted that at this time of the investigation the pertinent circumstances did not exist to adopt more serious precautionary measures, such as preventive detention, the imposition of a bond or the withdrawal of the passport, among others.

The magistrate has been inhibited in favor of the Murcia courts, as it is the town in which the events occurred, and from now on an investigation will be carried out that should make it possible to clarify whether the young man committed that alleged aggression.