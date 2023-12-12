National Police agents have arrested 34 people in Seville, Pamplona and Malaga belonging to ultra groups that follow different football clubs. Those arrested are accused of public disorder and rioting. The events occurred on September 23, hours before the match corresponding to matchday 6 of the EA Sports League, between the teams CA Osasuna and Sevilla CF in Pamplona.

That morning, around 10:00 a.m., a brawl broke out between ultra members of the Indar Gorri groups, radicals from Osasuna with extreme left-wing ideology, and the Biris Norte, the ultras from Seville, also left-wing radicals, in which they used blunt objects and furniture of different nature. Although both teams were linked by ideology, the case of La Manada – the gang rape of a girl in the Sanfermines – led to the breakup of the relationship between both radical groups, since among those arrested for that brutal attack there was “a Biri”.

The enormous tumult that occurred on September 23 in Pamplona required the intervention of the National Police to neutralize the incidents caused in the middle of the street. The agents identified the vehicles in which the Sevilla ultras had traveled and located two improvised explosive devices composed of an aerosol and a large firecracker. The two alleged owners of the material were arrested for rioting and possession of explosive materials.

Subsequently, the agents opened an investigation in order to identify the rest of those involved in the events, which has led to the arrests now carried out in Seville, Pamplona and Malaga. In total, there are 25 members of the Biris and nine of Indar Gorri. Among those investigated were nine ultras who have been detained at the airports of Seville and Malaga precisely when they intended to travel to the French city of Lens to attend the football match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Champions League between RC de Lens and Sevilla FC.

The investigation carried out by the Provincial Information Brigades of Seville, Pamplona and Malaga has been coordinated by the General Information Commission (CGI), together with the National Sports Office (OND). The investigation, directed by the Investigative Court number 5 of Pamplona, ​​is open, so more detainees cannot be ruled out.

