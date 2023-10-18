Maximum tension in Valencia. The Police are searching throughout the city for the perpetrator of the shots that injured a man and who subsequently barricaded himself in his house from which he managed to escape. Plainclothes police officers check containers in the area in case he had thrown the weapon or any evidence nearby.

The man remained barricaded with a shotgun since early Wednesday morning in a squatted home on Progreso Street in Valencia. The GOES broke down the door and, seeing that there was no one in the house, they began searching for the suspect. According to police sources, the individual shot another person twice in the belly, who is in very serious condition at the Clinical Hospital.

The attack occurred around 2:50 a.m. and the victim, José Abel CG, 41, was shot twice with a shotgun. Police sources have identified the injured man as “a known drug addict” from this area of ​​Cabanyal in Valencia.

A SAMU unit has traveled to the scene, whose medical team has assisted the man who had several injuries. The victim has been transferred to the Clinical Hospital in the advanced life support ambulance.

The police intervention began around 2:40 a.m. At that time, calls began to come in at the Local Maritime Police checkpoint. “A fight can be heard in the street and a gunshot has been heard,” said a neighbor. And then another that detailed the scope of the emergency: “There is a person lying on the ground and asking for help in front of number 257 Progreso Street.”

The injured man was lying in the street



The agents found José Abel in the middle of the street, lying in a notable pool of blood. In the adbomen, a deep gunshot wound. According to police sources, the victim has spoken with the agents and has pointed out a certain “Andrés, the one from the occupied house”, as the author of the shots. She assured that the aggressor was with five other people at the time of the events.

The police located traces of blood at the entrance of the house indicated by the injured man. And remains as if his body had been dragged to move it. When searching the victim, the police found half a marijuana bud in a bloody tobacco package.

Upon verifying that the alleged aggressor could be barricaded, the officers cleared the street and deployed a police cordon. The area continues with more than a dozen national police officers deployed, with the aggressor barricaded with the shotgun inside a house on Progreso Street.