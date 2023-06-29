Home page politics

From: Max Mueller

Split

Firecrackers explode during riots in Nanterre, outside Paris. © Christophe Ena/dpa

Paris and the rest of France are in turmoil following the death of a 17-year-old. An expert explains what role the police play – and why the moment is crucial.

Cologne – France is experiencing the third day of riots in a row. The violence escalates especially at night. In the Demonstrators set fire to cars in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. 150 people were arrested. The government is now tightening security measures and massively increasing the police presence. From Thursday to Friday, 40,000 police officers are to be deployed across the country – four times as many as on Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced after a cabinet crisis meeting. 5,000 police officers alone are said to be on duty in the greater Paris area.

The reason for all of this goes back to Tuesday night when 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead – in the driver’s seat of a car at a traffic stop. Initially, police said the car had struck two motorcycle police officers near Paris’ La Défense business district.

But a video that was checked for authenticity by various media showed a different course of events. There you could see how two police officers stop the vehicle for a check. One of the officers points his gun at the driver through the car window and shoots, no more than two arm’s lengths away, when the car suddenly accelerated. One hears how one policeman says “In the head” just beforehand and the other shouts “Shoot!”. After a few meters, the car crashes into a post. The 17-year-old died a short time later – despite attempts by the rescue workers to revive him – from the effects of the gunshot wound in his chest.

Police in France “become violent faster”

For Johannes Maria Becker, it all has something to do with the French police. “They are more willing to deal with conflict than the German police. In this country, people tend to de-escalate, in France they are more violent. This can also be observed in the brutal approach to demonstrations,” says the political scientist from the University of Marburg in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. In 2022 alone, 13 people died in France because they refused to follow instructions at a traffic stop. Even Interior Minister Darmanin described the video of the current case as “extremely shocking”.

A law passed in 2017 allows police officers to shoot if they “disobey orders” – even if there is no immediate danger. Although the controversial law stipulates that police officers may only use firearms in “absolutely necessary” situations, it has introduced a number of clauses for road traffic controls: It is sufficient, for example, that the officers suspect a future criminal offense.

Becker observes “a certain racism among the French security forces” that has grown historically. “It has something to do with the colonial past and is also the reason why racism is more pronounced towards the North African countries.”

Youth in Paris: Unemployed and cooped up

Becker is not surprised that death makes such waves. In the protest – the mother of the dead man called for a memorial march in front of the prefecture in Nanterre this Thursday – he also breaks a fundamental dissatisfaction with the reality of life among French young people. “The situation has been tense for decades – and more hopeless than in this country,” says the expert. “Youth unemployment is twice as high as in Germany. There is no dual training system in France or only the first approaches. As a result, more young people end up on the streets and have no prospects.”

In addition, the living situation of many French people is difficult. There is even a separate term for this, which doesn’t just sound like a disease by chance: sarcelitis. What is meant is the city of Sarcelles in the north of Paris with its 60,000 inhabitants; one of the oldest housing estates – and symbolic image for the notorious banlieues. “Up to 10,000 people live in such blocks of flats. The individual apartments are okay, but you’re crammed into a huge complex,” says Becker.

Violence in Paris: Summer holidays could take the pressure off

French President Emmanuel Macron launched the wave of violence condemned and demanded that the situation calm down. It is in his own hands to make lasting changes to the situation, says Becker. “The government needs to spend more money to offer young people career prospects.” If that doesn’t happen, nothing will change in the Paris powder keg. “In the suburbs, a spark is enough to start a fire,” says Becker.

More likely, at least in this case, is another scenario: wait and see. “It sounds banal, but we are close to the summer holidays, which start next Friday and last eight weeks. That’s why I don’t think things will escalate further – unless the traditionally powerful and quite rowdy trade unions jump in,” says Becker.