Police in the Manuel José Ramírez neighborhood of the municipality of Pradera (Valle del Cauca), on September 29, in images spread on social networks.

What seemed to be a day of family sharing for the Hurtado López ended up turning into a tragedy. In the Manuel José Ramírez neighborhood of the municipality of Pradera, in the south of Valle del Cauca, Eiling Mariana Hurtado López was learning to ride a bicycle with her mother. Without warning, numerous members of the Police arrived with the intention of capturing Julián Moreno, alias Consumption. The father of the three-year-old girl, who was there, commented in local media that the authorities fired indiscriminately and that one of those bullets killed her daughter. Mariana’s mother was injured, lost some fingers on one hand and remains under medical supervision.

The Police version is different. Jesús Enrique Quintero, commander of the institution in that department, has said that they were looking for the murder suspect. And that in the operation “an exchange of shots occurs in which a minor is injured, who subsequently dies as a result of the severity of her injuries.”

Lawyer Ali Bantú Ashanti, from the Racial Justice group, represented the family. The lawyer told W Radio that police violence against the Afro-Colombian population is repeated in Pradera and has a clear racist bias. Mariana was Afro. “They didn’t help her, they ran over her body, they hit several children,” she says. And she adds: “The police kill us for being poor and for being black.” The neighborhood residents who witnessed the shooting scolded the uniformed officers, as seen in social media videos. “These police officers shot a girl. Why do they do that? Why do they do that?”, a visibly indignant man can be seen repeating in one of them, while recording the officers and the people who complain to them.

The inhabitants of Pradera have been victims of violence by different armed actors. Milton Andrés Perlaza, a 17-year-old teenager, died on June 28 after being shot, apparently by a police officer. The institution stated that he was a criminal, something that his family and some of his neighbors have denied. Lawyer Ashanti explains that, three months later, the investigation to clarify that death has not advanced.

A few days later, in the town of El Nogal, in the rural area of ​​Pradera, the indigenous leader and candidate for the Municipal Council Luis Eduardo Timaná was murdered. According to indigenous authorities, those responsible may be the dissident group of the extinct FARC called Segunda Marquetalia, headed by Iván Márquez, or the paramilitary groups known as Águilas Negras, who had already threatened the leader.

The deaths in Pradera are part of a larger deterioration, that of the southwest of the country. According to data from INDEPAZIn 2023 alone, 10 massacres have been recorded in Valle del Cauca, and in Cauca, the neighboring department 10 kilometers from that municipality, another five.

To demand justice for Eiling Mariana, the population called a demonstration this Friday afternoon from the neighborhood where the incident occurred, with white bombs and shouting “Children do not touch each other.” So far, the national government has not commented. Meanwhile, Racial Justice promotes the #JusticiaParaMariana trend on platform

