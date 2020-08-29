It is sentences like these that Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) and the Berlin police clearly put in their place: There is no immediate danger to public safety that a ban on demonstrations against the anti-corona measures by the federal and state governments justify. This is what the Berlin Administrative Court decided on Friday.

The risk prognosis made for the ban does not meet the constitutional requirements. The ban is illegal and flawed.

The Higher Administrative Court confirmed this decision after a complaint by the police in the second instance. The right of assembly is a valuable asset, and any restriction of this fundamental right in a democracy must be well founded.

And that’s exactly where the problem lies. Certainly it may seem highly unreasonable when thousands take to the streets against the Corona measures, deliberately disregarding the rules, denying the virus, even suspecting a conspiracy behind it. And it is not surprising that right-wing extremists and anti-Semites are jumping up. All of this is unbearable and disgusting to most.

The rally with the motto “Berlin invites Europe” is intended to kick off the anti-corona demo. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

But the joy that the state is finally taking action and simply restricting freedom of assembly by means of a ban should not seize democrats. On top of that, the law applies. The reasons given by the police, certainly not without the political influence of the Interior Senator, are not sufficient for a ban.

The Interior Senator fails to do his job

The judges decided that the authorities should have tried harder to do this. Especially since the Senate itself in its containment ordinance accepts a risk of infection at meetings and does not even prescribe protective masks. And the police should have thought for themselves how the risk of infection can be minimized through specific requirements.

It is not for the first time how the police – here with demonstration bans – acts politically, namely for the SPD politician Geisel. Even when an elevator of rights was banned on the symbolic November 9th, 2018, failed hostage with a crash.

As head of a constitutional department, however, he also has to guarantee the freedom of expression of those whose views are deeply disgusting to him and others. Is Andreas Geisel up to it, does he have the stature for it? Rather, he acts like someone who gets applause for being on the politically correct side. But that is not his job in this office.

An even bigger stage for corona skeptics

The Senator for the Interior and the police have to be asked whether they have not really fueled the mood and also promoted the radicalization of the “bourgeois clientele” among the participants. In the end, they even ensured significantly more visitors and a solidarity effect.

And finally, the ban shows how strategically weak and not far-sighted the police and interior senator are. Acting wisely is different, for example with extremely strict conditions and consistent intervention in the event of any violation.

Whether this is then again unlawful would only have to be clarified later in court. They did not use this advantage, instead the police and the senator opened the curtain for an even bigger stage for the corona skeptics. What a disaster.