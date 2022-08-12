A joint operation of the National Police and the Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal network based on the island of Gran Canaria that was dedicated to providing migrants in an irregular situation with false documentation to be able to travel to the peninsula or other States of the European Union, according to both armed bodies have reported in a statement. The organization had completed at least 80 outings, according to Civil Guard sources, who estimate that up to three people may have traveled in each of them. The benefit obtained amounts to 100,000 euros.

The plot, investigated in the Operation Pijara (name of a fern that is widespread on the islands), captured migrants of Maghreb origin —both minors and adults— who had arrived on the islands in small boats. According to police information, they were detained “in different places” while they prepared the false documentation or in the name of third parties and all the necessary infrastructure for their departure. They were then transferred to different ports and airports in the Canary Islands, “providing them with the necessary instructions so as not to be detected.” On some occasions, the organizers accompanied them during the journey to ensure the return of the documentation.

Two agents guard one of those investigated in the ‘Operation Píjara’.



The security forces have arrested seven people (six in Gran Canaria and one in Ciudad Real), most of them of North African origin. They are charged with the alleged crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, against the rights of foreign citizens and document falsification. An eighth member of the organization is currently in prison serving a sentence for another cause, according to investigators.

In April 2021, a judge of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands decreed that the only limitation that can be imposed on a migrant for their movement within Spanish territory are health restrictions, unless the Police restrict their movements. for a maximum period of 72 hours as a step prior to their return to the country of origin or for a judge to do so. Those three days constitute a key period. After that time, the return file that is automatically opened to any migrant who enters the national territory without authorization becomes invalid and the security forces have to process a new one (this time for expulsion). The order then represented a gap in the de facto blockade that weighed on migrants arriving by boat to the islands, who were systematically prevented from leaving.

Many of those who arrive on the islands, however, do so without valid documentation, which entails an additional legal ordeal and prevents them from moving to the peninsula or to other EU countries. This is precisely the situation that the detainees were supposedly trying to take advantage of. To do this, they had also managed to establish a “constant” network of contacts with criminal networks based in Morocco and other European Union states. These other organizations offered, maintain the two armed forces, the freight by boat from Morocco to the Canary Islands for migrants who were on the African continent. “Likewise, they diversified their work, taking charge of carefully organizing fraudulent asylum requests, using a lawyer involved in criminal activities to do so.”