Last Friday, March 26, Caixabank and Bankia were officially registered as a single entity bank. Their union has given rise to the largest Spanish bank, with assets exceeding the 665,000 million euros and José Ignacio Goirigolzarri will be in charge.

This movement, which is expected to mark a before and after in Spanish banking, has caused many cybercriminals to try to take advantage of it. This has been explained through social networks the National Police, which has alerted about a new scam by which criminals seek to achieve the personal and banking data of the people.

The modus operandi begins with an SMS that warns that you will not be able to use the new account until following a series of indications. After this request, those responsible for the attack detail that a security system from the bank to access the account. Once there, they will ask for a series of personal and banking data with which they will try to gain access to the information.

Avoid problems

After knowing this new case of phishing, so much entities such as the Police have recalled that the bank would never make this type of notification by SMS or email. Thus, they recommend distrusting and ignoring these messages to avoid greater evils.

Advice

In order to identify this type of fraud, it is advisable to follow a series of guidelines: check that the Sender’s address is truthful or the correct spelling of the message. Neither should you click on the suspicious hyperlinks or links, you do not have to download applications of doubtful origin or download files or executable files.