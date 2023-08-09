Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 09:20



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In summer the cases of theft increase. Thieves take advantage of families going on vacation to break in and loot their homes. Every summer there are known cases of home burglaries. For this reason, many families who leave for several days on vacation fear leaving their home. To prevent theft, many install alarms and follow the advice of the police before leaving on a trip.

Although cases of home burglaries increase during the summer, they are not the only assaults that rise at this time of year. The National Police has warned that during the summer robberies in the street are also more frequent. Crowded places are the perfect setting to commit a robbery. Town festivals, the beach or a music festival are some of the most common places where this type of crime is committed. These sites increase the chances that thieves will rob you.

How to avoid an assault at a mass event



The National Police has reminded citizens of some tricks to avoid this type of incident. “Do you know that they can rob you this way?” says an agent in a video posted on the official Twitter account of the National Police. In the tweet shared by this organization, you can see a video in which an agent explains a formula widely used by thieves to assault people without them noticing. The agent shows how he makes a simple cut with a cutter a typical string backpack, an object widely used during the summer. In the backpack in the video you can see the silhouette of a mobile, one of the main objectives of the thieves.

«If you are going to a festival this summer and you are carrying this type of backpack, bag or fanny pack, do not carry it on the back. Place it in the front and close the zipper well, “explains the agent. He also remembers other tips to avoid robberies during these types of situations:

– Always carry your belongings in a visible place.

– Distribute your belongings in different compartments in your clothes.

– Do not carry your mobile phone or wallet in the back pockets.

Pay attention to this video 👇 Because that’s how they can rob you 🔹 Always carry your belongings in a visible place 🔹Distribute them among the different compartments 🔹 Never carry the 📱 or the wallet in your back pockets #We are for you pic.twitter.com/Z4C8FG9xsP – National Police (@police) July 31, 2023

If you suffer this type of robbery, the first thing you should do is report the case to a police station so that the police can carry out the relevant tests. In this type of assault it is very important to notify quickly in order to catch the perpetrators of the robbery.