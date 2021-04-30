The Economic and Fiscal Crime Group (Udef) of the National Police has once again insisted to the Examining Magistrate number 5 of Cartagena, that investigates the alleged ‘pucherazo’ in the primaries of Ciudadanos in which the current Vice President of the Government, Isabel Franco, was elected on the “little collaboration” of the political formation after the different requirements made. “And especially when they requested to appear as injured in the cause”, they attract attention. The agents pointed out in a letter that, after receiving all the documentation from Ciudadanos and the Lazarus Technology company, after more than two years of proceedings, “the necessary and essential information is not available to clarify the facts” that he denounced. in his day the losing candidate of those primaries, Leonardo Pérez.

This information, as the researchers have made clear on different occasions, would be obtained by crossing the identifying number that was generated in each vote cast in the primaries with each actual voter, with your name and surname. Data as simple as it is vital for the investigation of the case that, to this day, still does not arrive. In the opinion of the members of the Fiscal and Economic Crime Group, this is largely due to the “unjustified delay” of Ciudadanos in delivering the required information, which took several months after the requirements and, in addition, to incomplete form. All of this, they regretted, with the “clear intention of making the investigation more difficult”, which has led to the loss of vital information to resolve the alleged fraud.

The court and the Police have demanded in these months Citizens to provide the necessary documentation “as soon as possible”, and that they will take measures “to avoid the destruction of any support that contains information related to the electronic voting system”. The agents recalled that the political party reported the “impossibility of providing the required information directly from the party,” and that the evidence was in the possession of the Lazarus Technology company. However, the agents have verified that Lazarus copied the data directly from a computer equipment that “had to be delivered by Ciudadanos.”

According to the investigators, the fact that Ciudadanos referred to Lazarus was only one more way to delay the delivery of documentation requested by the court with the “sole purpose” of ensuring that the information related to the IP could not be used by the Police to clarify the facts “with objective data.” The members of the Udef regretted that this delay has also prevented them from requesting the pertinent information from the telephone companies, which only keep the data related to the IPs they have provided service for for one year. And all this because Lazarus omitted key information – the seconds – of the exact times at which the votes were cast.

Regarding the report delivered by the company, the Police were blunt in explaining that “it does not provide information of interest” and “is carried out by virtue of guidelines previously established by Citizens.” This maneuver sought “not to provide real data” and, through the company’s documentation, “to try to discredit each of the issues on which the complaint and the expert report are based.”

New requirements and lines of research



For all these reasons, the Economic and Fiscal Crime Group asked the judge for new requirements, both to Citizens and to the Lazarus company, to provide the required information. They have also asked the political formation to deliver all the documentation related to the contract with the company Lazarus Technology. In addition, the agents indicated that they have opened new lines of research to try to clarify the alleged fraud in the Citizens’ primaries, although without specifying which ones.