Reservations can now be made for the final production of the Polestar 1, the brand’s high-performance electric hybrid, whose production phase will be to be completed by the end of 2021 in Chengdu (China), where the main Polestar factory is located, and which can only be purchased online through Polestar.com.

As the standard of the Polestar range and of the brand’s vehicles, the Polestar 1 presents a well-defined design and cutting-edge technology, with a hybrid engine capable of developing 609 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Mainly electric, the GT has two electric motors on the rear axle, complemented by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with supercharger and turbocharger plus an integrated starter generator at the front.

Its carbon fiber bodywork, 6-piston Akebono brakes and Öhlins dual-flow valve adjustable dampers make driving the Polestar 1 a superb sensory experience. Advanced features such as mechanical torque vectoring make this vehicle a faithful representative of Polestar’s role as the guiding star of technological advancement.

With its 34kWh battery, Polestar 1 offers the longest range in electric mode of all hybrids, up to 124 km (according to WLTP), allowing it to be used as a pure electric vehicle in everyday life situations.

Interested customers can also visit the Polestar Spaces in all markets in which it is sold, where they can have a first-hand experience and request a test drive.