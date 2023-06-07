The appearance of goods with the image of Stepan Bandera on the windows of shops in the center of Krakow worried local residents. This was reported by the Polish edition Do Rzeczy with reference to the publication of the priest Tadeusz Isakovich-Zaleski.

The clergyman noticed on sale a game on the theme of the history of Ukraine, on the box of which there was a portrait of Bandera.

“What will Mayor Jacek Majchrowski and Krakow residents Andrzej Duda and Ryszard Terlecki say about this? What will Kaminsky (Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration – Ed.), whose predecessor Bandera killed, say about this? Isakovich-Zaleski wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier, in early May, Polish journalist Witold Gadovsky called for declaring Ukrainians who praise Nazism as enemies of the people.

On February 17, a columnist for a Polish newspaper said that Bandera, who came to Poland as refugees from Ukraine, should immediately return home, since they are not welcome in Warsaw. He stressed that the problem of neo-Nazi views on the part of Ukrainian migrants will only grow.

On January 3, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that at the first meeting he would remind his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmygal about the inadmissibility of glorifying Bandera.

Bandera is one of the ideologists of Ukrainian nationalism. During the Great Patriotic War, he collaborated with Nazi Germany, until 1959 he headed the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, banned in the Russian Federation). In recent years, Nazi propaganda in Ukraine has reached the state level.