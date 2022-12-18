newspaper readers Dziennik Gazeta On December 17, Ukraine was criticized after the explosion at the headquarters of the Polish police.

“I don’t understand. The Polish government and others pay to send weapons to Ukraine, and Ukraine distributes (and sometimes even sells) these weapons abroad?” asked one of the commenters.

Other readers doubted that civilized people even gave such gifts, and some even concluded that the weapons were donated to Poland specifically to escalate the conflict.

“Bandera wanted to eliminate the Polish police general with a German grenade launcher to escalate the conflict,” the commentator wrote.

Also, users wondered why the gift was not checked by the Polish services, and military weapons were so easily smuggled into the police headquarters.

“How can you accept such gifts and bring them home! This is unthinkable, a simple person would be imprisoned right away, and the police are something else!” – noted the reader.

On December 15, a gift received in Ukraine exploded at the headquarters of the Polish police. Two grenade launchers were handed over to the chief of the Polish police, Yaroslav Shimchik, during his visit to Ukraine on December 11–12. According to Shimchik, the grenade launchers should have been used, but one turned out to be live. When he rearranged them, there was an explosion.

We are talking about grenade launchers RGW-90, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

As a result of the explosion, Shimchik was injured and was hospitalized. A civilian employee of the main department of the national police of the country was also injured, he did not need hospitalization.

The police said that in one of the premises, the ceiling was damaged due to the explosion. In connection with the incident, Poland demanded an explanation from Ukraine.