A few hours after the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie signed in Aubere (France) the best world record of the year for indoor pole vaulting, with 5.92 meters, American KC Lightfoot snatched it from him with a record of 5.94 in Lubbock (Texas, United States).

Some brands that last year took much longer to arrive, since it was not until well into the month of February when an athlete, specifically the American Sam Kendricks, exceeded 5.90 meters. Of course, when he did, he surpassed both the Lightfoot and Lavillenie marks by winning the meeting in Rouen (France) with a jump of 6.01 meters.

Barrier that neither KC Lightfoot nor Lavillenie could cross on Saturday, who failed in the three attempts they made each over six meters. A record that Renaud Lavillenie will try to overcome on January 29 at the meeting in Karlsruhe (Germany), the second round of the world indoor circuit.

These brands put the start of the pole vault season red hot, awaiting the entry on the scene of the two great stars of the specialty, the American Sam Kendricks, current world champion, and, above all, the Swede Armad Duplantis, universal record holder.