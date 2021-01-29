Lorenzo Córdova (Mexico City, 1972) organizes his last elections as president of the National Electoral Institute (INE). The political scientist, one of the 11 members of the electoral authority, has presided over it since 2014 and ends his mandate in 2023. The challenge he faces with the June 6 elections is enormous. Mexico will renew the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governorships, 30 local congresses and more than 1,900 mayors. The last test will be one with new obstacles. Among them the omnimous power of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who in more than two years in office has shown his fondness for charging against autonomous bodies such as the one headed by Córdova.

Morena, the ruling party, seeks to maintain the majority in Congress and expand its territorial presence. The opposition, organized under an unprecedented alliance, has set out to seize control of the legislative chamber. The political environment begins to ignite with criticism of the electoral referee. The INE has recently ordered the Executive to suspend since April the full reproduction in the media of the president’s morning conferences to monitor the fairness of the contest. López Obrador accuses censorship in this decision. Its supporters have put the institute in the center of the bullseye. Córdova assures that the organization has raised its hand to those who have won the elections in 2015 and 2018. “We will do it again in 2021. All political forces have benefited from the arbitration of the INE,” he says.

Question. How do you imagine the largest elections in history in Mexico in the midst of a pandemic?

Reply. They are unprecedented elections. The biggest, but also the most complex. They are the largest by potential number of voters, 93 million. This is 3.5 million more than those who were able to vote in 2018. Almost 21,000 positions will be contested. This has never happened before. They are the most complex for two reasons, because the pandemic imposes sanitary measures and protocols for all field activities. The other reason for this complexity is the political environment. It is not an exclusive environment of our country. It is natural that during elections there is greater polarization. Campaigns are just that, spaces of confrontation designed so that options are contrasted. It is also true that this polarization, in Mexico and in the world – it is a global problem – is being spiced up with a dangerous component of intolerance in which the adversary is branded as an enemy that must be fought and destroyed. This places the electoral referee in a vulnerable situation.

P. Can the tension be lowered towards the elections?

R. These are moments of great responsibility on the part of political actors that imply assuming the intrinsic weakness of democratic models. That is why you have to take care of them. Above all the commitment to the rules of the game that we have given ourselves. They are not novel rules, they are well known to all. They date back to 2014. Since then, the INE has organized 200 elections. Four federal and 196 local. Contrast with what the IFE [el Instituto Federal Electoral, precursor del INE] did at the time, which were 18 federal elections. They are rules that have allowed the highest rate of alternation in history. I give an example: of 36 governor elections in 23 there have been alternations. There is no single political force that has been the sole beneficiary. That speaks of the fact that they are rules where what counts is the voter’s vote. The citizen’s vote is not just an anointing mechanism. It is also a true accountability mechanism that serves to reward or punish good or bad government actions. This should lead political actors to a reminder: in a democracy nobody wins everything and nobody loses everything in an election.

P. You speak of the neutral role of the electoral referee, but the side that is sympathetic to the government affirms that you have opted for the opposition.

R. It is not all one side. It depends on the decisions. In recent months, when we made decisions at the INE about the new political parties, there were those who you could place on the other side who also criticized us. I like to quote Eduardo Galeano to understand the role of the INE. In a book about football he says that the referee is condemned to look bad to everyone. With whom he wins because he always affirms that he won despite the referee and with whom he loses because he lost because of the referee.

Based on the fact that there is one side in the Government and another in the opposition —which does not mean reducing all plurality in the country since we have neither more nor less than 10 political parties— there are sectors within both that accuse us of bias and partiality. It is very important that the INE does not fall into the game of polarization. It is a very delicate moment to try not to fall into the provocation that from the sides, perhaps one more than the other, are trying to set you up as a trap. I don’t want to think that all these attempts are part of a strategy to build narratives that can be rolled out after the elections depending on the results. I would not like to think, although it has happened in the past, that behind these disqualification attempts there is the intention of saying: “you see, I told you, this election was unequal from the beginning.”

P. Is President López Obrador a risk factor for the election?

R. Any public official who does not comply with the mandates of the Constitution in electoral matters may end up being a disruptive factor. We already live it. Our electoral rules are the answer to that. Everyone is clear about the philias and phobias of a president or a governor. Our Constitution establishes that officials cannot divert resources to favor a political force or intervene with their sayings, the principle of impartiality that has been in force for 13 years. The changes, in force since 2007, respond to a reckless activism by Vicente Fox that caused a post-electoral crisis after the 2006 elections. These rules have been applied in four federal processes and in three governments coming from different political forces. That is why it is important, since they are the current rules, they have full effect today. And that all public officials, including the president, adhere to the rules of the game.

P. Can the president be punished if he breaks these rules?

R. The mornings per seare not a risk factor. As long as they comply with the current rules. These rules establish that with the start of the campaigns, the mornings cannot be broadcast in their entirety in the media of the States where there are elections. The president’s conferences were suspended in all six states where there were campaigns in 2019 and in the two last year. It should not come as a surprise. This does not mean that mornings cannot be done and that the media cannot report on them. They can pick up sayings, expressions and segments when they have news interest. In the morning and in any other declaration, the president or the governors cannot make pronouncements regarding the elections that may influence for or against someone. I would trust this to be respected. If this does not happen, the INE will have to initiate procedures and issue precautionary measures. I trust not to go to these extremes.

P. Is the INE at risk if Morena revalidates its majority in Congress?

R. I do not think so. It will be probable that, whatever happens, and it would even be pertinent, there will be an electoral reform. We have six years since the last reform and the rules must be revised, not re-founded. Yes, it must be exorcised that some political force makes rules in a way. If something has characterized past reforms, it is that they have been the product of a maximum consensus. Whoever wins the seats will not be an antagonist for the INE, but an interlocutor.

P. Is the INE anti majorities from its origin?

R. All constitutional autonomous bodies are control bodies of power. That the power of the majorities is limited, limited, monitored and regulated is nothing more than specifying one of the principles of democracy. The INE is not only an election organizer, but also reviews and regulates the political power. For this reason, the function of the INE is complex and not necessarily well seen.

P. What would you say to the critics who accuse you of not being neutral because of your remarks about populism and the threat of autonomous organizations?

R. I have never identified or personified the warnings that as an electoral authority I am obliged to make about the risks of democratic systems. Who wants to put on the coat … well it is something that I have not done. All these positions have responded to a consistent professional and public trajectory. I haven’t said anything that I haven’t said since I entered public service.