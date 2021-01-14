The polar cold that plagues Spain will last much longer than was initially thought. In an update of its cold wave warning, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended this Thursday the persistence of the episode extraordinary low temperatures until Wednesday of next week, which will last 10 days and not four, as had been reported at first. “The amount of snow accumulated on the ground is such that it is taking the temperature to rise more than expected,” explains its spokesman, Rubén del Campo, who until now estimated that the wave would end between this Thursday and Friday, although warned that temperatures would still be low and would not reach normal values, severe winter but normal, until Tuesday. These 10 days will make the wave the longest lasting in almost 20 years.

The episode, the first of the last two winters, is also very extensive, since it covers the entire interior of the peninsula, as well as intense: four minimum records have already been broken. At the records of the coldest day so far, on Tuesday ―Teruel dropped some Siberians -21º, the Teruel town of Calamocha, to -21.31; and Toledo, at -13.4º―, a municipality of the Community of Madrid has joined. Although the expectation was to see if the record of -10.1º reached in 1945 at the El Retiro observatory in the capital was surpassed, finally it was Getafe that pulverized its roof from the cold when its thermometers fell to -12º on Wednesday . It is the lowest temperature since there are records in this town in the south of Madrid, dating back to 1951. The previous record was no less than three degrees above, at -9º, measured on January 9, 1985. In areas in this municipality, like Perales del Río, the fierce cold is bursting the pipes of the houses.

It is not easy at all to beat a record for cold in Spain and even less, four at a stroke. “They are very expensive,” Del Campo often says, contrary to what happens with heat. Due to global warming, winters are getting milder and for every record cold that occurs there are 18 warm ones, according to a recent Aemet study spanning the last decade.

As detailed by Aemet, the strong generalized frosts are expected to continue in wide low areas of the interior, which will continue to be very strong where the snow cover is greater, that is, in the center and east of the peninsula. In this extensive area, it is expected that nighttime values ​​of about -10 / -15 ºC will continue to be registered in a generalized way, which may even return to -15 / -20ºC in areas of eastern Castilla-La Mancha and southwest of Aragon. In addition, Meteorology warns that temperatures may drop somewhat more on Friday and early Saturday in areas of the interior northeast due to the entry of a cold continental air flow from the north, which will withdraw throughout the same Saturday.

The Aemet predicts that the episode will end once and for all on Wednesday thanks to the entry of an Atlantic front. The front, which will run through the Peninsula from west to east leaving water in its wake, is accompanied by a flow from the southwest that will raise temperatures.