A short time ago a new edition of Pokémon Worlds has been carried out, which brought together the best players in the world, and which also had its invited public to cover said event. During it, a concert was held with the best symphonic musical themes to almost open the clashes.

This was not only shown to the fans in person, but also to the public that was watching at home, so they can now check the broadcast and enjoy the music a little.

Here you can check it:

There were from the classic themes to some more modern ones, so the classic and more modern themes have been present, everything to converge from Kanto to the open world of pales.

Without a doubt, many fans were happy this weekend, since there was everything in the event such as drone shows, fireworks, among more surprises such as a center Pokemon typical of the place where there were exclusive stuffed animals.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: I’m sure being there was quite a spectacle, hopefully one day the orchestra will come back, since they once made a presence in Mexico. Of course, it did not go as well as one might expect, so it will be difficult.