Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have a seven-week streak as the best-selling games.

The end of the year in Japan It has not left us big surprises among their best-selling games. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl remain for the seventh consecutive week as the biggest winners in sales in the Japanese country with more than 230,000 physical copies sold from December 20 to January 2. The rest of the top collected by Famitsu and shared by Gematsu, It has hardly suffered variations in terms of titles, with an omnipresence of the Nintendo hybrid.

Nintendo Switch surpasses 23 million units sold in JapanMario Party Superstars repeats in second place followed by a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that continues at the top after exceed four million units sold in Japan. The Diamond and Pearl remakes aren’t the only Pokémon titles we find at the top with Pokémon Sword and Shield closing the list in tenth place.

Game Sales in Japan (Cumulative)

[NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 231,275 (2,393,972)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 206,145 (725,701)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 104,540 (4,323,883)

[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 89,970 (191,786)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 83,491 (4,662,764)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 78,350 (2,542,546)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 78,311 (7,116,432)

[NSW] Minecraft – 74,644 (2,440,427)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 46,111 (3,016,499)

[NSW] Pokémon Sword / Shield – 35,411 (4,277,522)

In the field of hardware, the Nintendo Switch family has managed to sell 393,980 units with its OLED version as the great winner with more than 190,000 units, thus surpassing the 23 million hybrids sold in Japan. The impressive figure comes after a year 2021 in which the Nintendo console managed to sell five times more than the rest of the consoles combined.

The PS5 family takes second place with 72,064 units with a clear predominance of the version with reader over the digital one and Xbox Series X | S is aimed 2,159 consoles sold, where the smallest of the family is preferred by the Japanese. If you want to know how the return to Sinnoh regionRemember that you have our analysis of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl available.

Console Sales in Japan (Cumulative)

OLED switch – 190.111 (875.765)

Switch – 116,919 (17,797,974)

Switch Lite – 86,950 (4,451,688)

PlayStation 5 – 62,764 (1,069,179)

PlayStation 5 Digital – 9,300 (200,833)

Xbox Series S – 1,688 (55,520)

Xbox Series X – 471 (73,661)

New 2DS LL (Includes 2DS) – 670 (1,179,616)

PlayStation 4 – 68 (7,819,245)

