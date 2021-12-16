It will be an optional and separate event from the one that will be held online, but will include various rewards.

A few days ago, Niantic Labs announced the return of the Pokémon GO Tour in 2022, which will be a digital celebration commemorating travel in the Johto region. Now, the study confirmed that this event will be accompanied by a face-to-face experience in several countries, including Mexico, this being his first participation in this type of event.

Players will need to purchase a ticket to enjoy the eventThe new event will take place next February 27, inside the Fundidora Park in Monterrey Mexico, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in local time. There will be no physical restriction to enter the venue, but if the player does not have a ticket that is already available for purchase right now, you will not see or enjoy all rewards that offers this experience. It should be mentioned that it is not the same premium pass available for the digital event, which will take place the day before (February 26).

What benefits will the participants have during the face-to-face event? Among what players will be able to enjoy is the following:

Themed habitats with collectible challenges

Six special exchanges

A special investigation exclusive to the event

A quarter walking distance for eggs in incubators

Double the amount of candy for hatching eggs

Up to nine free raid passes

An exclusive in-game medal

There is still more rewards, so we recommend you take a look at the Official site, if you want to know all the details of the event. This face-to-face experience was planned as a reference to the journey through the Kanto region that players take after completing their adventures in Johto (the digital event the day before), and coincides with the day of the 26th anniversary of Pokémon.

