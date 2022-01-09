Given the appreciation of the current edition, which began in July 2021, the Pokémon Fossil Museum will return to Japan in three other museums starting with March 2022. The new dates are:

Tokyo Prefecture – National Museum of Nature and Science – From March 15 to June 19 2022

Aichi Prefecture – Toyohashi Museum of Natural History – Summer 2022

Oita Prefecture – Oita Prefectural Art Museum – Winter 2022

Each of these events will feature fossil exhibits Pokémon, some even really huge, and will compare them to real fossils.

For the occasion, the event will also see the presence of a Pikachu dressed as an archaeologist.

Are you interested in better understanding what this event will consist of? Below you can find a very useful introductory video!

Source: Official site Street Siliconera