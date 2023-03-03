To celebrate Pokémon Day, Netflix and The Pokémon Company have released a sneak peek at the characters Haru and Psyduck from the newly announced stop motion series, The Pokémon Concierge. The series, developed in collaboration with Dwarf Studios, will be set in the Pokémon Resort and will follow the story of the concierge Haru and the many Pokémon guests of the structure. “Netflix looks forward to entertaining fans in Japan and around the world with ‘The Pokémon Concierge’, an all-new visual experience with an innovative stop motion technique, set in the world of Pokémon and born from a close with The Pokémon Company,” announced Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia. “We are also delighted to introduce this series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with an exciting preview on the day celebrating the popular franchise.”