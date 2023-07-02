Through a new video, which you can see just below, the release month of The Pokémon Concierge, the new stop-motion animated series from Netflix. The exit period is December 2023 all over the world. A more precise date has not been indicated at the moment.
In the video above we follow Not – the voice actress protagonist of the series – while exploring the set of The Pokémon Concierge at dwarf studios. In the video we can see various Pokémon, such as Eevee, Bulbasaur and Psyduck.
We also meet Mr. Ogawa, the director by The Pokémon Concierge. The voice actress also explains she loved voicing this character because Haru works a lot even though sometimes things don’t go the right way. We also see Haru’s various facial expressions in the video.
What The Pokémon Concierge is about
The Pokémon concierge tells the haru story who has just arrived on the island that is the setting for the story to work as a Concierge at a resort. Her story will tell of her journey in this job as she learns to handle all the responsibilities and deal with difficulties.
Pokémon Concierge is made in stop motion, a technique that is based on the use of props which – explained in a simplified way – are photographed in various consecutive hand-made poses. Through montage, the photographs become the various frames of a video and create the illusion of movement.
Here you can see the first teaser.
