Through a new video, which you can see just below, the release month of The Pokémon Concierge, the new stop-motion animated series from Netflix. The exit period is December 2023 all over the world. A more precise date has not been indicated at the moment.

In the video above we follow Not – the voice actress protagonist of the series – while exploring the set of The Pokémon Concierge at dwarf studios. In the video we can see various Pokémon, such as Eevee, Bulbasaur and Psyduck.

We also meet Mr. Ogawa, the director by The Pokémon Concierge. The voice actress also explains she loved voicing this character because Haru works a lot even though sometimes things don’t go the right way. We also see Haru’s various facial expressions in the video.