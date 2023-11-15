Netflix has released a new trailer in Italian de The Pokémon Concierge which reveals the release date of this peculiar and relaxing animated series made in stop-motion. It will be available within the streaming service’s catalog starting from December 28, 2023.

The film shows us a novice Haru learning her concierge duties and at the same time getting to know the various guests of the resort. Among these there is also a wild Psyduck with whom the girl will make friends and who will accompany her during her adventures on the dream island that is the backdrop to the series. In the background we can listen to the sparkling “Have a Good Time Here”the theme song sung by Mariya Takeuchi.