Netflix has released the first official trailer online for The Pokémon Conciergethe new animated series in the franchise Pokémon made in stop-motion, known in the rest of the world as Pokémon Concierge.

Set in a southern island Pokémon resort, The Concierge tells the story of Haruwho little by little begins to rediscover herself while together with the other employees she takes care of the Pokémon that come to visit the facility.

It will be directed by Iku Ogawawith the screenplay by Harumi Doki. Concept art and character design are the work of Tadahiro Uesugiwhile the series will be produced by dwarf studios. The musical theme will be “Have a Good Time Here” by the famous Japanese artist Mariya Takeuchi (Plastic Love Does that mean anything to you?).

The release date for the series on Netflix is ​​confirmed for December 28th of this year. Let’s see the trailer in Italian below.

The Pokémon Concierge – Official Trailer

Source: Netflix