Some are in the works new episodes de The Pokémon Congiergethe stop-motion animated series born thanks to collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix.
The confirmation came via a post from the official X | profile Pokémon Twitter, which precisely reveals that new episodes are in production, accompanied by a nice image that immortalizes the protagonist Haru intent on building a Psyduck doll in a similar way to what happens in stop-motion animation.
At the moment, a release period for the new episodes of The Pokémon Concierge has not been indicated, not even indicative, so we just have to wait for further news in the coming months.
What is the Pokémon Concierge?
Arriving in the Netflix catalog last December 28, The Pokémon Concierge is an animated mini-series characterized by more relaxed and carefree tones than the main one. It follows Haru, a young concierge who will discover more about herself as she interacts with various Pokémon and guests at a tropical resort. If you want to know more, here is our review of The Pokémon Concierge.
The production was entrusted to dwarf studios, which used the stop motion, a complex animation technique that creates the effect of movement with a series of photographs of real objects, such as models, plasticine and paper, instead of drawings. At the moment the series only has 4 20-minute episodes, with new stories arriving over the next few months.
