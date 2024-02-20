Some are in the works new episodes de The Pokémon Congiergethe stop-motion animated series born thanks to collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix.

The confirmation came via a post from the official X | profile Pokémon Twitter, which precisely reveals that new episodes are in production, accompanied by a nice image that immortalizes the protagonist Haru intent on building a Psyduck doll in a similar way to what happens in stop-motion animation.

At the moment, a release period for the new episodes of The Pokémon Concierge has not been indicated, not even indicative, so we just have to wait for further news in the coming months.