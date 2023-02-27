On the occasion of the Pokémon Presents of February 27, she was presented The Pokémon Conciergea new animated series created in collaboration with Netflix. A brief was presented for the occasion teaser trailerswhich you can view in the player below.

According to the first announced details, The Pokémon Concierge will be an animated series made with the technique of stop motion which will tell completely unpublished stories that will expand the Pokémon universe.

The protagonist of the series is called Harua concierge at the Pokémon Resort, where all visitors are monsters.

The anime will be made through a collaboration between The Pokémon Company, Netflix and Dwarf Studios. For the moment, no further details have been revealed, including when it will be broadcast on Netflix.