Although Nintendo has already confirmed its absence, the Gamescom 2024 recently reported that The Pokemon Company will be present within the German fair, and will also be one of the main guests, considering a “highlight” of the event and thus making us think about upcoming news and announcements.
However, a sort of discrepancy arises in this case: since Nintendo is not there, it could be difficult to see new video games on Pokémon at Gamescom 2024, with the presence of The Pokemon Company that could concern only the trading card game or other initiatives regarding the franchise outside of the titles for Nintendo Switch.
On the other hand, the post published by the official Gamescom account also mentions Sony Germany as one of the highlights, even though PlayStation in general has already confirmed that it will not be present at the event, so we are not sure how to take this statement, but it is possible that it is just the presence on the showfloor of the companies but without any particular news to present.
Will Pokémon Legends ZA be present?
The most recent news regarding the new video games of the series was the presentation of Pokémon Legends ZAannounced with a trailer and release year during the Pokémon Direct in early 2024. There have been no further updates since then, so it may be time for some more information about it.
The fact that Nintendo will not be officially present at Gamescom 2024 makes it difficult to think that this could be the occasion for the presentation of titles of such high strategic value as Pokémon Legends ZA, destined to represent a new event in the major series of video games on the series.
We are therefore waiting for further information, remembering that the German fair will be held from 21 to 24 August 2024.
