Despite the fact that the NFT fever has subsided in recent months, there are still companies that are not giving up. However, it seems that for their efforts to be effective, they have to use the property of others. This is the case of a company that has been sued for pokemon company.

Recently, the existence of pokeworld, an NFT game created by Pokémon Pty Ltd, also known as Kotiota Studios. In this title, users get items that they can exchange with others. Despite the fact that the developers claim to have worked on Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon HOMEY Pokémon Sleep, The Pokémon Company has pointed out that this is not the case, and they have sued this company.

It seems that The Pokémon Company found out about the existence of this game after Pokémon Pty Ltd tried to promote it. pokeworld in different media in Australia. The first court hearing took place on December 21, 2022, with representatives from The Pokémon Company in attendance. However, no one from Pokémon Pty Ltd showed up.

Even so, Pokémon Pty Ltd was effectively prohibited from using officially licensed Pokémon characters from the media franchise, launching Pokémon-branded NFTs, and misrepresenting their relationship with The Pokémon Company. On related topics, Ash’s adventure in the Pokémon anime has come to an end. Similarly, Pokemon Violet it is the lowest rated game in the series.

Editor’s Note:

The level of audacity that this company had is impressive. Not only did he lie about securing a relationship with Pokémon, but he created a game that basically steals the designs, and sells them as NFTs. I can not believe it

Via: Nintendo Life