Palworld has become one of the most successful games of 2024. With more than eight million copies sold in just one week, the eyes of the world are on this title clearly inspired by Pokemon. However, this attention also brings with it a number of problems, and people have been looking forward to a lawsuit from Nintendo and Pokémon. Well, it looks like this could be on the way, since those responsible for Pikachu have finally issued a statement about it.

Through an official statement, The Pokémon Company mentioned that they have already begun an investigation to prevent their designs and ideas from being used in other games. While they don't directly mention Palworld in their message, It is more than clear that this is a response to all the accusations of plagiarism that Pocketpair's work has received. This is what was said about it:

“We have received many inquiries about another company's game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate action to address any acts that infringe intellectual property rights related to Pokémon. “We will continue to appreciate and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to unite the world through Pokémon in the future.”

For its part, Pocketpair has defended itself by pointing out that Palworld It is mainly inspired by survival games like Ark Survival Evolved and Vanaheim. However, on networks, the community has shared a huge number of comparisons where it is made clear that some of the designs of this game are too similar to the Pokémon that we all know.

While The Pokémon Company is researching its next move, Nintendo has already taken action on the matter regarding the mods that have added Pokémon to Palworld. Multiple videos have already been removed, and Nexus Mods, the site where we can usually find this type of work, has indicated that it will no longer host Pokémon mods to avoid some type of legal conflict.

For the moment, it seems that we can only wait to find out The Pokémon Company's position on this issue, but everything seems to indicate that Palworld I could have my days numbered. On related topics, Palworld manages to break a record on Steam. Likewise, will this game come to PlayStation 5 and Switch?

Editor's Note:

There are too many people who want to see The Pokémon Company sue Pocketpair. While I understand that a clear inspiration in the designs in the pocket monsters that we all know, the developers of Palworld They could defend themselves by pointing out that the gameplay is different. At the end of the day, it's all a result of an explosion in popularity that only happened because of its similarity to Pokémon, since not many people have talked about its playstyle.

Via: The Pokémon Company