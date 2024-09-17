The Pokémon Company has announced its success in its lawsuit involving “ Pocket Monster Reissue “, also known as Koudaiyaoguai Fuke, a turn-based role-playing game for mobile phones featuring characters such as Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

The Pokémon Company’s Lawsuit Details

The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court has acknowledged copyright infringement and ordered one of the six accused companies to pay 107 million Chinese yuan (about 13.56 million euros) in damages. Three of the other six companies were sentenced to be jointly liable, but have appealed.

Pocket Monster Reissue was Published in 2015 and it has proven quite popular, earning around €40 million in a single year according to The Pokémon Company. As you can see in the video above, the work includes several Pokémon and characters from the series without any alterations. It was obvious that The Pokémon Company would eventually take the whole thing to court.

This situation may bring to mind what happened earlier this year, when PocketPair released Palworld, the “Pokémon with guns”, criticized for featuring creatures with designs that are very reminiscent of certain Pokémon. However, this is a very different situation as it is a pure copy of content from The Pokémon Company. In the case of Palworld, a lawsuit is unlikely.