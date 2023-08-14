According to statements by Takato Utsunomiya, the chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company, there are internal discussions within the company aimed at guarantee a certain level of quality for the upcoming pokemon games without reducing the regular publication rates and elevated that fans are used to.

“I think in general, if you look back, the path we’ve taken so far has been one of regular product releases with a fairly steady cadence“said Utsunomiya. “We’ve always had products that could come to market and new experiences for our customers, and that’s the way we’ve operated so far.”

“I think we are still doing it this way, but as development environments change, there are more and more discussions about how we can continue to do this, while making sure we bring to market quality products.”