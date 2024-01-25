The Pokémon Company investigates plagiarism of new 'Pokémon with weapons'

PalworldThe Pokémon Company, the company behind the popular Pokémon trading cards, will take action if it appears that the new game Palworld has been plagiarized. The creatures from Palworld look very similar to the Pokémon figures, with the difference that they can shoot each other with guns.
Tech editorial
Latest update:
09:53
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Pokémon #Company #investigates #plagiarism #39Pokémon #weapons39