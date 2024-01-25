Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Pokémon Company investigates plagiarism of new 'Pokémon with weapons'

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
The Pokémon Company investigates plagiarism of new 'Pokémon with weapons'

PalworldThe Pokémon Company, the company behind the popular Pokémon trading cards, will take action if it appears that the new game Palworld has been plagiarized. The creatures from Palworld look very similar to the Pokémon figures, with the difference that they can shoot each other with guns.


Tech editorial


Latest update:
09:53









#Pokémon #Company #investigates #plagiarism #39Pokémon #weapons39

See also  Paul de Leeuw: 'I have completely drunk the poison cup, please let us continue'
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts