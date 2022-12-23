An Australian company is about to launch some NFTs theme Pokémon in an unauthorized game e The Pokemon Company decided to take her to court, as revealed by some documents filed with the Federal Court of Australia.

The very name of the company in question is a pretty blatant infringement of The Pokémon Company’s copyright, given what it’s called Pokemon Pty Ltd. The facts are simple to explain: Pokémon Pty Ltd has launched a site dedicated to a crypto game, called PokéWorld, under the name of Kotiota Studios.

If the already many copyright infringements weren’t enough, there’s more, because the alleged scammers also claimed to have collaborated in the development of some official Pokémon games, such as the very recent Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Pokémon Home and even Pokémon Sleep, which hasn’t been released yet. Also on the PokéWorld website it is said that the game would be the result of a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Kotiota.

Beware of Pokémon-themed crypto scams

In documents filed in court, The Pokémon Company specified that it has no business relationship or partnership with them.

The site of PokéWorld, whose link we will not provide, is still active at the time of writing this news. The Pokémon Company has asked the Australian court to stop Pokémon Pty Ltd from using its trademarks on the site and on social media, not launching the game and not selling NFTs of its intellectual properties.

The Pokémon Company’s lawyer also specified that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company had agreed not to launch any Pokémon-themed NFTs.

According to what has been learned by studying the site’s code, the launch of PokéWorld would be scheduled for January 2023, i.e. shortly. The Pokémon Company discovered them why Kotiota Studios he even had the audacity to market the game to the specialized press.

The process has already had two hearings: one on December 19, 2022, the other on December 21, 2022. The Pokémon Company’s lawyer has appeared in court, while no one has gone to represent Kotiota or Pokémon Pty Ltd.

After all, the case is quite clear and we don’t believe that there is a lawyer who can do anything to defend what appears to be an obvious copyright infringement, with also the risk of fraud for those who purchase the NFTs.