That was via Twitter, where he talked about what happened with this exhibition that takes place in this emblematic building in the city of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Pokémon Company pointed out ‘We apologize to all the fans who anxiously awaited the launch of our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum today’.

To the above, the company added ‘Due to overwhelming demand, all of our products in this collection are sold out’.

It is necessary to point out that this involves bags, t-shirts and replicas of the illustrations, which could be purchased in the museum’s store.

What The Pokémon Company said also applies to a certain article in particular. That’s why it stood out ‘We are actively working on ways to offer more ‘Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat’ promotional cards for fans who purchase from the Pokémon Center in the future.’.

That particular product is the most coveted not only by fans of the franchise but also by hoarders and resellers. The letter is being auctioned for a high price on eBay.

We apologize to all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum release today. Due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out. We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media… pic.twitter.com/KM3ZCO1EQZ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2023

The Pokémon Company promises that it will release details on this at a later date. What worries many is that this collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum is planned to last several months.

According to the plan it will end at the beginning of January, and only a couple of days have passed. The available items ended up selling out within hours. The company and those who manage the museum ended up overwhelmed by everything that happened.

