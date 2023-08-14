The 2024 Pokémon World Championships will take place in city ​​of Honolulu , which is not on the island of Maui but on the island of Oahu. Hawaii has hosted the championships three times in the past — 2007, 2010 and 2012 — but all three events have taken place on Oahu. Pokémon and Hawaii also have a close relationship due to the fact that the Sun and Moon chapters were inspired by these islands.

The Pokémon Company has announced that i Pokémon World Championships they will be back at Hawaii Next year. Later she also announced a donation of $200,000 to a Maui fire relief fund. Recall that the natural disaster caused about 100 victims according to the most recent data, with a toll of 6 billion dollars in damages.

The words of The Pokémon Company and the fans

A official statement on the donation was released on the Pokémon website: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii,” said Colin Palmer, vice president of Pokemon Company International. “Our immediate priority is to help affected children, families and communities. To support relief efforts, The Pokemon Company International is making an immediate $200,000 donation to its partner GlobalGiving through its Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund.”

As also reported by Eurogamer, the gesture was seen positively but not by everyone: in fact, there have been negative reactions on social media for the timing of the reveal of the location of the Pokémon World Championships and the total amount of money donated, believed by some to be too small.

We also point out that The Pokémon Company is evaluating how to create quality games at a constant pace.