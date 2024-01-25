













Through its official accounts, The Pokémon Company shared a statement about its investigation of Palworld. According to this, They will analyze whether this new title commits any infringement that violates their copyright or affects their intellectual property.

Notably This is just a notice and does not automatically mean there will be a lawsuit.. Furthermore, we will probably have to wait a little to know the conclusion of this investigation. Those interested should keep an eye on the networks of both games and their developers. Any news will surely come from there.

The tremendous success of Palworld It sure made The Pokémon Company more interested in him. However, We cannot say with certainty whether there is a basis for a lawsuit. After all, the similarities were already apparent since their announcement and until now they had no problem. We will tell you how this situation continues.

Why do they say Palworld looks like Pokémon?

Both games involve players exploring large worlds in search of curious creatures. One of the main differences is that in Palworld monsters can use firearms to fight, which made it known as the 'Pokémon with guns.

Source: Pocket Pair

Since its release in early access on January 19 until now the game has sold 8 million copies. In terms of reviews, critics gave it positive ratings although they also indicated that several of its game mechanics felt unoriginal. If you want to give it a try you can find it on PC and Xbox consoles, plus it is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

