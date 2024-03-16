Pokémon is a franchise with a global scale. Currently, we are no longer only talking about video games, but also about collectible cards, anime, stuffed animals, and endless collaborations of all kinds. In this way, it has been revealed that The Pokémon Company has established a new subsidiary, known as Pokémon Works.

Although the goal of Pokémon Works is unclear at the moment, since the reveal is not official yet, It has been revealed that this division is located in the same ILCA buildingthe studio that gave us Pokémon Home, as well as the remakes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Thus, it has been speculated that this division would be focused on the relationship with other companies.

Let us remember that, as the Pokémon property grows, those responsible have had to relegate some projects to these studios, so Pokémon Works could be focused on overseeing the work others are doing with this property. Currently, this franchise is divided into three entities: Creatures. Inc, Game Freak and Nintendo

Creatures Inc. currently has control over TCG. For its part, Game Freak are the ones in charge of developing the main games in the series, as will be Pokemon Legends: ZA. Finally, Nintendo is in charge of distribution and advertising. It will be interesting to see what will happen with Pokémon Works in the future, and the role it will play in the division of tasks. On related topics, you can learn more about the new Pokémon TCG expansion here. Similarly, Pokémon Horizons It is now available in streaming.

After the mixed work that ILCA did with the fourth generation remakes, I hope that Pokémon Works will focus on overseeing the way other companies handle the Pokémon property. However, the possibility that this team provides some technical support to other areas is not ruled out.

Via: VGC