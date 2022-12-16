The Pokemon Company has announced a new animated series which, as suspected a few weeks ago, will forever greet the historical protagonists who have accompanied us for over twenty years of animated seasons: Ash (Satoshiin the original version) and his faithful Pikachu. This will take place following a final chapter consisting of 11 episodes of the series Pokémon Super explorations which will be broadcast in Japan starting on Friday January 11, 2023which will then give way to a new series, new Pokémon and new protagonists. Furthermore, in the final chapter of Ash’s events, we will review the historical faces that accompanied the new Champion in the early years of his adventure, misty And Brock.

The new Pokémon series will be set in Paldea, the region of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetand will feature two new budding coaches: Liko And Roy (in the Japanese version), which will be accompanied by the three starters of the ninth generation, ie Quickly, Firecoco And quaxlyas well as the chromatic version of the legendary Rayquaza. We do not yet know what the name of this series will be, but below we can see a official teaser and read more in the press release.

Pokémon – Goodbye Ash and Pikachu, new protagonists

POKÉMON UNVEILS NEW ANIMATED SERIES AND PLOT Fans are offered the opportunity to take a very first look at the new episodic adventure of the Pokémon animated series. Also announced are details of a special collection of episodes celebrating Ash Ketchum’s journey through the years London, December 16, 2022 – The Pokemon Company group announced one new Pokémon animated series which will follow one plot and characters never seen beforeincluding the two named protagonists Liko and Roy in the Japanese version, as they set off on breathtaking adventures in the world of Pokémon. The new series will debut in all markets starting from 2023 and will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly in the limelightthe first video game companions Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, as well as the Shiny Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza. Fans will be able to discover the mysteries of the Pokémon world, complete with exciting battles between Trainers and hilarious Pokémon encounters. This new series will make its debut at the conclusion of the current Pokémon cartoon season, Pokémon Super explorationsin which Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu win the Tournament of Eight Pros of the World Crown Tournament. After Ash’s historic victory, who at the culmination of the twenty-fifth season finally conquers the title of World Champion, fans will be able to celebrate his journey with a special collection of episodes to conclude the series Pokémon Super explorations. These episodes will see the return of fan-favorite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and will give a taste of what the future holds for the world’s strongest Trainer in this final chapter in the saga of Ash and his Pikachu. These special episodes celebrating our hero’s monumental achievement are also an expression of our gratitude to all the fans who have joined the journey of Ash and his partner Pikachu over the years. Fans’ expectations will not be disappointed, because in the new animated series they will be able to find all the elements that make Pokémon cartoons special: action, adventure, friendship and, of course, Pokémon. Learn more about the new Pokémon animated series will be revealed in the future. To keep up to date with all the news, follow @PokemonIT on social media and subscribe to Official Pokémon channel on YouTube. The new episodes of the series Pokémon Super explorations they air on K2 at 9am every Saturday. Fans can also catch up on previous episodes on demand on Discovery+. Read more about the series Pokémon Super explorationsvisit pokemon.it.

Source: The Pokemon Company