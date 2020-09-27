The poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has angered Europe. It seemed that the European Union would immediately react harshly to the next use of the banned poisonous substance Novichok. Many politicians immediately declared that the best response of a democratic Europe to the criminal actions of the Kremlin would be to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. However, more than a month has passed, and the EU has not imposed any sanctions in connection with the poisoning of Navalny. Why is this happening, the German newspaper analyzes Der Tagesspiegel… “FACTS” offers a complete translation of a high-profile article published in this edition.

“The state of health of the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, is improving. However, his poisoning continues to put pressure on the German federal government.

The German government took the news from the Berlin clinic Charité with “great relief”: the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, was discharged from the hospital. After being poisoned with the Novichok poison, Navalny was flown to Germany on August 22.

The operation to save him is full of drama. Navalny was in a coma for 16 days. He spent a month in a Berlin clinic.

At first, doctors were not sure if the 44-year-old oppositionist would be able to fully recover. Now forecasts sound more favorable. On Wednesday 23 September, a Charité spokeswoman said: “The treating physicians believe that a full recovery is possible. They are based on the course of treatment and the current condition of the patient. “

But it is also clear that the Russian opposition may take a long period to recover. Navalny now has a difficult training in many things that healthy people do automatically. He cannot write by hand, stand on one leg, or throw a ball with his left hand. Navalny himself wrote about this on Instagram.

So his discharge from the hospital does not mean that the treatment is complete. Daily physical therapy is required to be able to regain control of his fingers and improve his sense of balance. He also said that he may have to go to a rehabilitation clinic. Navalny posted a photo on Instagram – he is sitting on a park bench.

However, he excludes the possibility that he will remain in Germany forever. He has already expressed a desire to return to Russia and continue his work.

While Navalny’s condition is gradually improving and he is working to get back to normal, the situation is not getting any easier for the German government. Chancellor Angela Merkel, with unusual harshness, has made Navalny’s case a touchstone for her future policy toward Russia. After the laboratory of the Bundeswehr discovered the chemical warfare agent “Novichok” in Navalny’s samples, Merkel demanded an explanation from Russia and threatened otherwise with consequences. Three weeks have passed since then. However, the desired answers from Russia did not follow. “Unfortunately, there is nothing new on this issue yet,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on 23 September.

More than a month after the poisoning of Navalny, the Russian authorities have not yet opened a criminal case. Instead, misinformation is spreading in the Kremlin-controlled media, to the extent of the silly theory that Navalny was poisoned aboard the plane that took him to Berlin or the Charité.

The deliberate dissemination of such false information has recently been felt by French President Emmanuel Macron: in a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to hint to him that Navalny could have made Novichok himself and poisoned himself during this process. As reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, Putin also put forward several more theories to his French counterpart, explaining how Navalny could have been poisoned without any interference from the Russian authorities. In France, they now say that Macron is “experiencing a Merkel moment.”

For the German federal government, Putin’s remark means that it can no longer count on the Kremlin’s required investigation. This forces the Chancellor to make urgent decisions – after all, clear words in early September should soon be followed by a reaction.

After the poisoning of Navalny in Germany, there were demands for the final or temporary cessation of the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Such a reaction was no longer ruled out by either Merkel herself or Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. However, those who opposed the pipeline from the very beginning spoke out against Nord Stream 2, for example Norbert Röttgen, who is responsible for foreign policy issues in the CDU party, as well as the Greens. There is no change in mood within the ruling coalition, which previously supported the project.

While in Berlin, it is considered extremely unlikely that the federal government will actually stop Nord Stream 2. Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was the first to speak about this. He indirectly rejected the possibility of stopping the construction of the gas pipeline. “Nord Stream 2” is not a state project in Germany, it is an economic and energy project in which a lot of companies are involved, “the German Finance Minister said in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

Seibert did not comment on whether Scholz expressed the position of the entire federal government and, by extension, the chancellor. He only said that the chancellor, vice-chancellor and foreign minister are in “close and good contact.” And this does not at all give the impression that the Minister of Finance allegedly expressed only his opinion.

Berlin expects that in response to the Navalny case, targeted personal sanctions may be adopted. However, this will also require coordination with other EU members. As before, on the issue of sanctions against Russia, the FRG government can be sure of broad support within the EU. However, the dispute over the EU sanctions against Belarus showed that even under such conditions it is difficult to achieve unity within the EU in such a short time. “

