The Russian opposition Leonid Volkov, in entrance of the German parliament, this Friday. Ana Carbajosa

Leonid Volkov (Yekaterinburg, 39 years previous) is a Russian opposition politician and right-hand man of Alexei Navalni, the arch-enemy of the Kremlin, in a coma after being poisoned with a nerve agent, in response to the German authorities. Navalni lies in a Berlin hospital, half a kilometer from the German headquarters of EL PAÍS, the place the interview with Volkov takes place, who says he has little question that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is behind the tried assassination of the well-known anti-corruption activist.

Volkov is in command of the political operations of the Navalni platform and has lived exterior Russia for a yr, after his basis was accused of cash laundering for a marketing campaign of crowdfunding. In a dialog of an hour, subsequent to the newspaper La Repubblica, Volkov requires an unbiased investigation into the Navalni case and rejects potential sanctions, which he believes would solely gas propaganda and official victimhood.

Query. You accuse the Kremlin of getting poisoned Navalni. What makes you so assured?

Reply. It’s the precept of the duck. If it seems like a duck, it walks like a duck and swims like a duck, it’s a duck. Putin is the nation’s first politician and Navalni the second. Navalni collapses on a flight through the electoral marketing campaign, three weeks earlier than the elections; it’s extremely suspicious. From the start, it was additionally clear to the docs who handled him as quickly as he received off the airplane in Siberia that he had been poisoned and so they utilized the antidote, in any other case he wouldn’t have survived. Now the Germans have confirmed that it’s Novichok. It isn’t one thing that may be purchased in a grocery store, it’s a prohibited navy poison that solely the Authorities has entry to.

P. Why would Putin use a poison that bears his signature since Skripal case?

R. The concept is that it could have regarded like a dying from unknown causes, however a collection of circumstances occurred. If there had been no worldwide strain and he had not been transferred to Germany, we might not have identified that it was Novichok or that Putin was behind it.

P. There are analysts who say that every one sorts of criminals have been capable of acquire entry to the Novichok.

R. As we communicate, the Inside Ministry has simply stated that they aren’t going to open a legal investigation. They cowl it up on a regular basis. The Kremlin doesn’t say that somebody poisoned him and that they have no idea who. What they are saying is that there was not a poisoning, however a metabolic downside. That speaks for itself.

P. Do you assume {that a} Putin collaborator might poison Navalni with out the president understanding?

R. After all not, it needed to be authorised by the Kremlin. Everybody in Russia understands who Navalni is and what such a call means and the implications. Such a call can not have been coordinated or authorised by Putin.

P. As a result of proper now?

R. We’ve regional and municipal elections on September 13 and it’s the final election earlier than the Duma subsequent yr, it’s a gown rehearsal. To Alexei [Navalni] They will not let him run, however he runs the good or tactical vote marketing campaign. In different phrases, we coordinate the votes of those that have no idea methods to specific their discomfort with Putin, who don’t signify United Russia, though they’re moderately an opposition of the system. In every district we attempt to determine the candidates who’ve an opportunity of defeating United Russia and we ask all our supporters to vote for them, no matter which celebration they belong to or what they defend. In the event that they win, there’ll come a time once they do not must subordinate themselves to United Russia. This good vote may be very harmful for Putin. Alexéi is the writer of this technique, he was campaigning within the areas and so they thought that they might weaken him in the event that they killed him and took him out of the way in which.

P. Scared to be subsequent on the checklist?

R. We do not know what that checklist seems like, or if it exists. Nobody who’s energetic within the political opposition in Russia can really feel protected, however I at all times thought and even talked about it with Alexei, that in the event that they determined to kill somebody, his lieutenants, folks like me, we might be pure targets. As a result of the injury to the group can be the identical, however there can be no worldwide response as a result of we’re not as well-known as him. The Kremlin took essentially the most radical choice, however evidently they didn’t calculate all the implications.

P. What occurred in these essential hours within the Navalni had been you in a hospital in Siberia? Why did Putin find yourself accepting the switch?

R. To begin with, due to native and worldwide strain, because of many European leaders, not simply Angela Merkel. There have been 150 folks on the airplane she collapsed into and the strain exploded from the beginning. But additionally as a result of they failed. There have been many issues on the government degree. They held it for twenty-four extra hours as a result of perhaps somebody advised them that the Novichok was undetectable 48 hours later and that was in all probability the case when it was created within the Soviet Union within the eighties, however now it’s not. There are different technical signifies that didn’t exist earlier than. Worldwide strain was mounting and so they knew they needed to let him out.

P. How ought to European leaders react?

R. Merkel has been very robust and I hope the remainder of the European leaders are too. I hope that there’s an unbiased worldwide investigation, that there’s strain on Putin to be investigated. I do not assume Putin will ever admit it, as a result of they’ve stated too many occasions that there was no poison and I do not see how they will appropriate it now. What the Europeans might actually do is go for Putin’s cash in Europe. In Italy, in France, in Austria, in Germany and in the UK. That might be an actual punishment.

P. Sanctions are thought-about.

R. We don’t ask for sanctions. Within the Kremlin, each time they hear about sanctions, they uncork a bottle of champagne. Sanctions are good for dictators. They help the Kremlin’s rhetoric that the entire world is in opposition to us, that the EU and the US wish to destroy our financial system and now we have to unite round our chief Putin. No dictator was overthrown with sanctions, quite the opposite, they assist his propaganda. Moreover, it is vitally troublesome to design sanctions in order that they solely have an effect on dictators and never the inhabitants.

P. The Kremlin says it’s open to dialogue and asks Germany for extra data.

R. The Kremlin’s technique is at all times the identical. Make as a lot noise as potential, generate disinformation till the reality is diluted. The Kremlin pretends that the obvious model doesn’t exist to create tons of of other variations and that the frequent individual is confused and doesn’t perceive something. As a result of they do not care what folks assume in different international locations, they care about nationwide opinion. There are even individuals who deny that they’re in Charité [el hospital de Berlín donde se encuentra ingresado Navalni]. Are the whole lot pretend information. It isn’t about sounding affordable, however about making as a lot noise as potential.

P. What does the Kremlin worry from a company like yours?

R. The political state of affairs in Russia could seem steady, with Putin in energy for 20 years and nobody doubting that Putin has the instruments to remain in energy till he dies. However on the similar time, everybody is aware of that the buying energy of households has not stopped reducing for eight years and that Putin’s recognition falls and Navalni’s grows. There’s a lengthy solution to go earlier than these two developments intersect, however they do not wish to look ahead to that second to come back and it is too late.

P. Can your group operate with out Navalni?

R. Sure, it really works now. We’ve greater than 200 staff.